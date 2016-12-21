SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are back at home Wednesday at Vivint Arena to take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m.

The matchup to watch will be Rudy Gobert vs. DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins is coming off scoring 55 points against the Portland Trail Blazers and Gobert is coming off a loss to the Warriors.

Gobert recently called himself the best center in the NBA at the moment, and now has his chance to prove it. Cousins is averaging 29.3 points per game. He sits in the third spot behind Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

Gobert is averaging 2.7 blocks per game and leads the league in field-goal percentage at 69.9 percent. Gobert will have the height advantage but the Cousins and the Kings are looking to avenge a 104-84 loss to the Jazz earlier this month.

Carra McManamon is a native of Washington State and is attending the University of Utah. Contact her at cmcmanamon@deseretdigital.com or follow her on Twitter: @curramac22