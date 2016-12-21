Outside of Damian Lillard, injuries and a lack of minutes have been a huge problem of late. Andrew Bogut and Justin Hamilton have missed time with various ailments while the other local players on NBA rosters have been buried on the end of the bench.

There has been more success at the D-League level, thanks to the play of Joel Bolomboy and Kyle Collinsworth.

Here is a look at how the players with local ties have performed in the NBA and D-League recently.

David Foster, Utah, Los Angeles D-Fenders

Foster hasn't been on the active roster for a game since our last update.

On the season, he has appeared in six games and is averaging 4.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 12.7 minutes.

Delon Wright, Utah, Toronto Raptors

Wright is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and has yet to make his first appearance.

Jakob Poeltl, Utah, Toronto Raptors

While Poeltl has played in four of the last five games for the Raptors, he hasn't seen significant minutes in more than a month. He has scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds in the team's last 16 games.

In 15 NBA games, he is averaging 2.4 points on 42.4 percent shooting with 3.1 rebounds in 11 minutes.

J.J. O'Brien, Utah, Salt Lake City Stars

O'Brien has played big minutes for the Salt Lake Stars. One of his best games came in a 101-93 win over the Austin Spurs when he totaled 14 points, six assists, two rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes

On the season, he has appeared in 15 games and is averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 35.8 minutes.

Andrew Bogut, Utah, Dallas Mavericks

Bogut has been sidelined for the last seven games with a bone bruise in his right knee, according to Basketball-reference.com. He had one of his best games of the year just before the injury in a 25-point win over the Chicago Bulls when he finished with eight points on 4-of-4 shooting from the floor with 11 rebounds and two steals and an assist in 21:54.

On the season, he has played 16 games and is averaging 3.8 points on 47.5 percent shooting with 10.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25 minutes.

C.J. Wilcox, Pleasant Grove High School, Orlando Magic

Wilcox has seen very limited action since joining the Magic, having played more than 10 minutes in a game just once. His best showing of the season came while playing with the Erie Bayhawks in the D-League where he scored 14 points in a 116-88 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.

On the season, he has appeared in 10 games and is averaging 1.0 points in 5.7 minutes.

In two D-League games, he is averaging 10 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 23 minutes.

Justin Hamilton, Lone Peak High School, Brooklyn Nets

Hamilton returned to the lineup after missing five games and had a solid performance in a 12-point loss to the Toronto Raptors. In the defeat, he finished with five points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a block in 23:22.

On the season, he has played 22 games and is averaging 6.7 points on 42.3 percent shooting with 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.5 minutes.

Damian Lillard, Weber State, Portland Trail Blazers

Lillard has been putting up huge numbers even though the Trail Blazers have lost seven of their last eight games. One of his best performances came in a 12-point loss to the Denver Nuggets when he registered 40 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the floor, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 10 for 11 from the free-throw line. He added 10 assists and three rebounds in 37:53.

On the season, he has played 30 games and is averaging 27.3 points on 45.7 percent shooting with 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 35.6 minutes.

Kyle Collinsworth, BYU, Texas Legends

While his assist numbers have dropped lately, Collinsworth is still making big contributions on the glass for the Legends. One of his best games came in a 132-124 loss to the Westchester Knicks when he totaled seven points on 3 for 7 shooting from the floor with 10 rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in 27 minutes.

On the season, he has appeared in 14 games and is averaging 6.2 points on 40.9 percent shooting with 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals in 27.2 minutes.

Joel Bolomboy, Weber State, Utah Jazz

Bolomboy has bounced back and forth between the Jazz and the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars. His best came for the Stars came in a 103-95 win over Rio Grande Valley when he had 28 points, 19 rebounds, six blocks, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes.

With the Jazz, he has scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 20 total minutes.

In four games with the Stars, he is averaging 18.3 points, 14 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 assists in 38 minutes.