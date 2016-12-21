TAYLORSVILLE — Unified police detectives were looking Wednesday for three men following an early morning home invasion.

Just before 9 a.m., three men knocked on a door near 4400 South and 2400 West. When a woman opened it slightly, the men forced their way inside and hit the woman on the head, said Unified police detective Ken Hansen. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The men, all wearing hoodies and armed with a handgun and a machete, demanded money. But after a short discussion, they left the house without taking anything, Hansen said.

Four to five other adults were in the house at the time. As the men were leaving, one of the residents took pictures of the home intruders and then took pictures of the three vehicles they drove, Hansen said.

One is a black Subaru WRX with red wheels, one an older model blue Camry and a silver or gray Infinity Coupe.

Hansen said investigators do not believe the victim's house was picked at random. He encouraged the three intruders to surrender because their arrests were imminent based on the information investigators had collected.

It was unclear Wednesday whether any of the occupants of the house recognized any of the three men, Hansen said. Detectives were also investigating whether the trio was trying to collect money they believed was owed to them.

Anyone with information can call police at 801-743-7000.