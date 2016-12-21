SALT LAKE CITY — A man became angry at two Temple Square visitors after reading scriptures to them, then attempted to stab them and drove off in a Ford Mustang, according to police.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man, 20, and his sister, 24, stopped by a Maverik gas station, 206 W. North Temple, to fill up after visiting Temple Square, said Salt Lake police detective Robert Ungritch.

While pumping gas, a man approached the brother and asked if he could read scriptures to him, Ungricht said.

"The male was holding a Bible in his hand and began saying he was Jesus and wanted to read some scriptures from the Bible to them. After several seconds, the male asked the male victim if he agreed with what he was saying. He said he was confused but said he agreed with (the suspect). The (suspect) became upset and produced what the (victim) thought was a knife," he said.

The victim was slashed on the left side of his head. The sister was also slashed on her throat before other customers chased the man away, Ungricht said. Both injuries were superficial wounds and neither required transportation to the hospital, according to police. Detectives believe a knife or screwdriver was used.

The attacker drove off in a silver Ford Mustang. He is described as a white man with shoulder-length brown hair, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. Police believe they have good leads on finding the man, according to the detective.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.