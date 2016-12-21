Here’s the news of the day for Dec. 21.

Utah is the fastest-growing state

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Utah’s population grew by 2.03 percent from July 2015 to July 2016, which makes the Beehive State the fastest-growing state in the nation, according to the Deseret News.

Utah’s neighbors, Nevada, Idaho and Washington, sit close behind. North Dakota previously topped the list — it was the fastest-growing state for the last four years — but people decided to leave the state this year, the Deseret News reported.

Americans have chosen to move to Utah because of the state’s economic opportunities, economic expert Pam Perlich told the Deseret News.

Michael Webster and his wife, Kendle, are two new Utahns who couldn’t ask for more from the state.

"I like my job considerably more than before,” he said. “And having family so close and having so much more to do here. … It just feels like there's so much more of a community here."

New suspect after German attacks

Just days after a truck rammed into a Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 49, police are on the hunt for a Tunisian man associated with the attacks, according to BBC.

Officials found a temporary-stay permit, which identified the man as Anis A, who was born in the city of Tataouine. The search is underway in the northern state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It’s possible the attacker was injured during the attack.

LDS Church’s ‘Light the World campaign finds success

In late November, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new initiative for the holiday season called “Light the World” — featuring a service schedule that resembles an advent calendar.

And so far, it’s done well, according to the Deseret News.

The video that launched the campaign has received 34 million views, while the 25 shorter videos that explain aspects of the campaign generated 30 million views. In total, the project has received more than 68 million views since late November.

This will break previous records set in Easter and Christmas 2014.

“The initiative's launch included two static billboards and four digital boards in Times Square, pointing people to Mormon.org. The church has promoted the campaign on billboards around the world,” according to the Deseret News.

It’s the shortest day of the year

Don’t be surprised it’s dark most of the day. It’s officially the shortest day of the year, according to the Boston Globe.

That’s because today is the first day of winter. The season began at 5:44 a.m., at least in astronomical terms, the Boston Globe reported. The season for meteorologists began near the beginning of December.

But don’t worry. We won’t be in the dark for too long.

“There is only around nine hours of possible daylight this time of year,” the Boston Globe reported. “We will only gain a few seconds of it each day for the rest of the week. But don’t despair: We will be gaining a minute a day by the end of January’s first week, and two minutes a day by the fourth week.”

Here are your chances of a white Christmas

White Christmases are things dreams are made of. But will you get to see one?

Probably not. According to USA Today, the polar vortex hit the country about a week too early for that to happen. A warm shift will move through the country ahead of the holiday weekend.

But there are parts of the country that will see some colder temperatures, increasing the possibility of snow, like in the Midwest, some areas of the Northeast and, of course, the Western mountains, according to USA Today.

In fact, KSL predicts a mix of rain and snow on Saturday, Christmas Eve. With any luck, there may be some snow on Christmas Day.

He really iced it

One man tried to golf while standing on sheets of frozen ice.

It didn’t go so well, according to Time magazine.

“In a video clip, this fearless golfer takes a swing while on the ice and completely misses the ball, which is pretty embarrassing on its own,” according to Time. “To add insult to injury, however, his swing cracked the ice between his feet, leading to him being fully submerged into the freezing water beneath the surface.”