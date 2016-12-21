Matt Farrell is a point guard for Notre Dame's basketball team. His brother, Army 1st Lt. Bo Farrell, is currently serving in Afghanistan.

Following a Fighting Irish win on Monday night, Matt Farrell was surprised when a video message from his brother began to play on the scoreboard but the surprise became really special when, at the end of the video, it became apparent that Bo Farrell was actually in the Notre Dame basketball arena.

"Bo’s been stationed at Fort Hood in Texas for the last two and a half years. He’s been in the Army for three and a half," ND Insider reported, adding that Farrell taps a photo of Bo that's taped to his locker before every game. "Farrell hadn’t seen his older brother since May. He figured he’d see him again sometime in mid-February."

“I was real excited about that ‘cause it was coming up,” Matt Farrell said following the game. "But he got me. This is going to be a fun Christmas.”

