WAILUKU, Hawaii — The former owner of a Park City yoga studio has pleaded not guilty to killing her twin sister by driving their SUV off a Maui cliff.

Alexandria Duval, 38, entered the plea Monday in a Maui courtroom. She had waived extradition from New York, where she was arrested Nov. 11 on a second-degree murder charge, and was brought back to the island Friday.

Authorities say Duval was driving a Ford Explorer on May 29 with her sister, Anastasia, in the passenger seat when the SUV crashed into a rock wall and plunged about 200 feet. Authorities have described the incident as a hair-pulling fight over the steering wheel.

Anastasia Duval was killed, and Alexandria was injured.

Deputy public defender Heather Brown represented Duval during Monday's hearing, but she says the defendant plans to hire her own attorney, the Maui News reported.

A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 26. Duval is being held on $3 million bail, but a bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The Duval sisters, born Alison and Ann Dadow in the Utica, New York, area, operated popular yoga studios in Palm Beach County, Florida, from 2008 to 2014 before they changed their names.

The sisters moved to Utah and opened a yoga studio in Park City in 2014. They had several run-ins with the police during the two years they lived in the state, and faced charges including drunken driving, intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident.

In January 2014, they were kicked out of a restaurant when their drinking got out of hand, according to police. Officers said the twins fought with each other and with police who arrived after their car slid into a ditch. Hair-pulling was also involved.

The twins moved to Hawaii in December 2015.