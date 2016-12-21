Former Utah State Aggie star Bobby Wagner is headed to another Pro Bowl, the NFL announced yesterday.

Wagner has been with the Seattle Seahawks since they drafted him in 2012. He is currently leading the NFL in tackles this season with 145. This will be the third Pro Bowl for the inside linebacker.

One player with local connections who some on Twitter felt got snubbed was former University of Utah star Eric Weddle, now with the Baltimore Ravens.

Eric Weddle not in the Pro Bowl? pic.twitter.com/mCqaYGo3ER — Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) December 21, 2016

Worst snubs on defense: Malcolm Butler, Eric Weddle, Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan and Brandon Graham — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) December 21, 2016

Wait... how did Eric weddle not make the pro bowl 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) December 21, 2016

Joe Ingles continues campaign to lead the NBA in 3-point percentage

Ingles finished 3-of-7 in the Jazz's loss to the Warriors last night but is still leading the league at 49.3 percent.

Carra McManamon is a native of Washington State and is attending the University of Utah. Contact her at cmcmanamon@deseretdigital.com or follow her on Twitter: @curramac22