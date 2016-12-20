OAKLAND, Calif. — Rodney Hood had to leave Tuesday’s game early — as in the first couple of minutes — because of, well, gastrointestinal issues.

The shooting guard returned later in the first half but didn’t return to the court in the second half because of what the team called “gastric distress.”

Hood might’ve been the lucky one. He didn't have to witness the team's worst loss of the season.

After a very slow start, the Golden State Warriors completely destroyed the Jazz 104-74 in front of a very entertained Oracle Arena crowd.

"I think we just came out and (played) soft defensively," Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. "We looked like we were just scared and we shouldn’t be. We should just come out and play basketball and have fun."

The loss was the biggest deficit of the season for Utah (18-11), which previously lost twice by 14 points. It also ended the Jazz's four-game winning streak.

"Yeah, we lost by 30-plus points or whatever," Jazz small forward Gordon Hayward said after a rough night. "I mean, there’s really not much else to say about it."

This game got off to a very bizarre start, which seemed fortuitous for the visitors.

Golden State, which won its fifth straight to improve to 25-4, missed its first six field goals and didn't score until Steph Curry sank a pair of free throws at the 8:34 mark.

Though the Jazz's offense was just as bad — they also missed their first six shots — Utah somehow managed to take a lead despite only scoring five points in the first six minutes and 15 seconds.

Things went downhill like a runaway cable car for the Jazz after the first quarter ended.

"I didn't think either team was playing poorly, to be honest with you," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "It was just a lot of missed shots. They actually figured it out and we didn't."

Klay Thompson scored 13 of his 17 points in the second quarter as the Warriors outscored the Jazz 36-18. That gave Golden State a 55-33 halftime lead.

The Jazz didn't have a big comeback in them this time like their reserves did in Utah earlier this month. The Warriors went ahead by 37 and never relented.

Curry finished with 25 points on 8-of-18 shooting, and Kevin Durant added 22 points.

Once the Warriors finally got going, the game was reminiscent of their recent 135-90 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

"It was one of my favorite games of the year for us," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I know Utah was shorthanded, but they are a tough team, physical, and we couldn't buy a shot to start the game. The first five minutes I think it was 0-0 and the crowd gave us a sarcastic cheer for making a basket. I've never seen that before. I loved that we stayed with it and took care of the ball."

Snyder said it’s almost impossible to beat the W’s when they get hot.

“Nope. You’re going to lose when they’re that good, but that doesn’t mean you don’t try,” Snyder said after Utah’s morning shootaround Tuesday. “If they’re having one of those nights, there’s nothing you can do, but you don’t know unless you try.”

Unfortunately for the Jazz, it was one of those nights.

“If it ends up like that, it ends up like that,” Snyder added. “You lick your wounds and move forward and try to learn from it, try to get better.”

It would help the Jazz if they could face the Warriors at full strength. Golden State went on a 29-2 run against a shorthanded Utah team in a 106-99 win two weeks ago. George Hill, Hayward, Derrick Favors and Hood all missed that one.

Favors (rehab protocol) and Hill (toe) both missed this one as well.

After missing the earlier matchup because of his finger, Hayward wasn't much help for the Jazz this time around. He only hit two of 10 field goals — and missed all six 3-point attempts — en route to a season-low six points.

Three other Utah starters — Dante Exum, Boris Diaw and Hood — combined for just eight points.

Utah, which hosts Sacramento on Wednesday, ended up shooting a woeful 35.5 percent.

If there was a bright spot Tuesday, it was Rudy Gobert. The Jazz center notched his eighth-straight double-double and finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Joe Johnson led Utah with 14 points, while Joe Ingles and Trey Lyles each added 11 points off the bench.

"We missed some shots early," Hayward said. "We still played good defense against them. We just couldn’t find anything on the offensive end."

