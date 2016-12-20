I just kept preaching if we make them take tough shots and rebound and then finish our plays on the other end, good things will happen. Then it kind of started escalating.

On a night when Olympus unveiled its state championship banner from last season, with about 60 former players spanning five decades on hand to celebrate the occasion, the current Titans put on quite a show before and after the halftime festivities on Tuesday night.

Olympus dominated both ends of the court, shooting 50 percent on its end and then forcing Highland into a ton of difficult shots at the other end as it rolled to a 75-47 victory.

Matt Barnes, who’s in his 20th season as Olympus head coach, said it was exciting to showcase his new team to so many former players, “and I think a lot of people were excited when they left tonight.”

The Titans had four different players score in double figures, led by Matt Lindsey, who had 15 points, and Jeremy DowDell with 14.

The game was actually close early, with Olympus leading just 18-17 after the first quarter, but it ran away from rival Highland over the next two quarters with a 44-15 scoring edge.

“They came out and made some tough shots early, and hung with us. We missed a few easy layups and some open threes. I just kept preaching if we make them, take tough shots and rebound, and then finish our plays on the other end, good things will happen. Then it kind of started escalating,” said Barnes.

Before it took over the game offensively, Olympus leaned on its defense to keep the game close in the first quarter. It forced Highland into six turnovers in the first quarter, which led to several easy buckets.

“The press really did get us going, they panicked a little bit and turned it over and we got a few easy baskets,” said Barnes. “We love to press, we’re not real big, so we try and make the game a little bit more a full-court game than a half-court game.”

Leading by one after the first quarter, Olympus methodically stretched the lead to 42-26 by halftime as DowDell scored seven of his 14 points in the second quarter.

In the third, Olympus held Highland scoreless over the last four-plus minutes of the quarter to push the lead to 62-33.

Along with Lindsey and DowDell, three other Titans also scored in double figures, with Rylan Jones adding 12 and Alex Cutler and Travis Wagstaff chipping in with 11 each.

Olympus shot 50 percent from the field, including eight 3-pointers, while defensively it held Highland to 38 percent shooting and forced 15 turnovers.

