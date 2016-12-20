We knew that they were physical and a strong team, and they rebounded really good, so our goal was to play really good, solid defense and rebound the basketball. That’s kind of what we did.

Mercedes Staples scored 19 points and Megan Carr scored 15 points as Viewmont's girls basketball improved to 8-1 on the season, defeating Lone Peak 52-42 Tuesday night.

“Megan Carr was outstanding. She had some serious blocks when we needed them and got some buckets when we needed them and made some free throws down the stretch,” Viewmont head coach Clint Straatman said. “Mercedes (Staples) was huge, obviously, but I thought the rest of my girls stepped up and did what they were supposed to do.”

Both teams started out cold from the floor, with the first made shot of the game coming with six minutes remaining in the opening quarter, a free-throw line jumper by Staples. Both defenses were suffocating, with Lone Peak’s first basket of the game coming with 3:50 left in the quarter. The first quarter ended 9-8 in favor of the Knights.

The Vikings opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run, their defense pressuring the Knights, not allowing them to get clean shots off. Lone Peak’s first basket in the second quarter came with 2:30 left in the quarter, a Layne Dehart layup. Carr was dominant in the second period, finishing the quarter with six points. Staples was also a key to Viewmont’s big second quarter, scoring five in the period. The Vikings forced turnovers in the quarter and only allowed five points — outscoring the Knights 15-5 in the second — to take a 23-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

“We knew that they were physical and a strong team, and they rebounded really good, so our goal was to play really good, solid defense and rebound the basketball, that’s kind of what we did,” Straatman said. “I think that really made the difference in the game.”

Lone Peak came out in the third quarter as a new team. The Knights held the Vikings to just two points in the first three minutes while scoring eight of their own. Down by three, Emma Clark scored a layup to pull the Knights within one, but Carr responded with a layup of her own to keep the lead at three, and would knock down a pair of free throws to increase the lead to five points. A Staples layup gave the Vikings a 32-25 advantage, and quelled the quarter-opening run by Lone Peak. After three quarters, Viewmont held a seven-point lead.

Lone Peak cut the Vikings' lead to four with six minutes left in the game, and a Clark putback closed the gap to two points with four minutes remaining. A Viewmont three with three minutes left, and a pair of free throws by Carr, gave the Vikings a nine-point lead with two and a half minutes left. A Tori Paige corner three with one and a half minutes left gave Viewmont a 12-point lead and sealed the game.

“Tori Page, that was her first game back in five games, she’s been injured, and that was a big three that she hit in the corner,” Straatman said.

Clark led Lone Peak with 19 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights fell to 2-6 on the season.