DRAPER — Jordan won six of the first seven bouts to cruise to a 42-31 win over Corner Canyon in prep wrestling Tuesday.

The real story wasn’t the result of the dual meet, but the exciting format the schools used to stage the dual meet. The meet was held at the unorthodox starting time of 1 p.m. as part of an “assembly” for the students of Corner Canyon. The idea was to promote both wrestling and also the Christmas charitable efforts of both schools.

In regards to the meet, it was all Beetdiggers in the early going and Jordan built a lead the Chargers could not overcome.

The matches started at 106 pounds and Jordan’s Samuel Jewkes won with a third-round pin. This was followed by pins by Tanner Orton (113 pounds) and Carson White (120), staking Jordan out to an 18-0 lead.

The Beetdiggers kept rolling as Kaden Love won by a 5-2 decision over Blake Svedeen at 126 pounds followed by a 6-2 win by Wyatt Jones over Corner Canyon’s Kurtis Hansen at 132 pounds.

With the score 24-0, Corner Canyon cracked the scoreboard with a win at 138 pounds as McKay Bradshaw defeated Jordan’s Spencer Maxwell in the afternoon’s most exciting bout, 10-8.

But Jordan’s Ignacio Stewart (145) secured a fall that put Jordan out to a 30-3 lead as the meet reached its halfway point.

Corner Canyon then started a surge by winning the next two matches by pin with Bridger Bijou (152) and Brad Findlay (160). This made the team score 30-15 for Jordan.

But this is where the Beetdiggers clinched the dual with two wins at 170 and 182 pounds as Connor White and Jaylen Rapoza, respectively.

Corner Canyon actually won the next three bouts, two by pin and one by forfeit. Keaton Wicherski won by forfeit at 195 pounds while Zach Heaton earned a fall at 220 pounds.

This all led up to the match everyone anticipated between Corner Canyon’s Shaun Stockwell and Jordan’s Heneli Avendano at 285 pounds.

Stockwell is the top-ranked 285-pounder in 4A, while Avendano is the No. 1-ranked grappler in 5A. In this bout, Stockwell brought the home crowd to its feet with a second-round pin. However, Jordan still came out on top in the dual, thanks to its strong performance in the lower weights.

Provo 52 Hillcrest 27: Despite falling behind 18-0, Provo rallied to soundly defeat Hillcrest 52-28. Nelson Bell (113), Kyler Zarate (120), Alex Gordon (126), Corbin Stubbs (132), Tim Giles (138), Schafer Heiner (145), Russell Torgersen (152) and Ben Badonie (170) all won their matches for the Bulldogs. Keala Mahe (220), Alex Wonders (285), Noah Nicholls (106), Brody Roemmich (160) and Alex Mena (195) were victorious for the Huskies.

Brian Preece is a freelance prep sports writer. He was also the head wrestling coach for Provo High School from 1994-2006 and Preece was named the Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.