To all those who were especially surprised last month with the election of Donald Trump: I respect your views, I have felt the disappointment of the candidate that you wanted elected not getting the position, and I have my reservations about the man who is going to be the 45th president of this nation. May I invite you to do something? You can choose to accept this or reject this invite; I'm not forcing you to. I ask that you actually think about all that has happened. A lot of the media wasn't too reserved in their views of Trump as they were of Clinton. Things have sadly got to a point that if someone on CNN or MSNBC, or some irreverent foulmouthed media person on the air, says something, it must be true. Hardly anyone says the following much anymore and that is: "That's my opinion." It has gotten so bad that anyone with an opposing view gets the verbal scourging when it doesn't fit what's popular. Also, please think on this: Popularity is a fickle thing. It makes what is good seem as something to be ignored while the opposite is done for what is wrong. But hey, that's my opinion.

Eric Green

North Salt Lake