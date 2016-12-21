This week's announcement of the final locations for the homeless resource centers have brought forth a bevy of emotions among Salt Lakers. Many are worried about potential quality of life issues. As a resident of Liberty Wells, which is in close proximity to three of the four sites, I share their concerns. At the same time, I also understand why areas like Central City and Sugar House were chosen. They are in the vicinity of government services, public transit, and medical facilities, all of which are important to have nearby.

Having a shelter could also be an extremely positive thing for our community. There will be many ways to volunteer and contribute to the betterment of Salt Lake City's homeless population.

With the project now moving into the design and building stage, may we join together and offer our feedback to the city in a respectful, civilized, and constructive manner. Attend city council meetings. Make an appearance at community council meetings. Go to one of the public workshops being held in January. Be involved somehow, and make your opinion heard.

Ryan Curtis

Salt Lake City