I didn’t know who BYU was. If anything, I was going for San Diego State. All I knew about BYU was Mormons.

SAN DIEGO — Senior wide receiver Nick Kurtz’s introduction to BYU came four years ago at the Poinsettia Bowl.

Kurtz, a San Diego native, watched the Cougars beat the hometown San Diego State Aztecs, 23-6, at Qualcomm Stadium as linebacker Kyle Van Noy scored a pair of fourth-quarter defensive touchdowns.

“I didn’t know who BYU was,” Kurtz remembered. “If anything, I was going for San Diego State. All I knew about BYU was Mormons. That’s how I got introduced (to BYU).”

Wednesday, Kurtz will help lead the Cougars in their return to the Poinsettia Bowl as they take on Wyoming.

Kurtz attended Valhalla High in El Cajon, California, then became a four-star junior college receiver at Grossmont College before he signed with BYU.

Just before the 2014 season, Kurtz suffered a foot injury and he ended up redshirting. As a junior in 2015, Kurtz caught 39 passes for 578 yards and three touchdowns. This season, as a senior, he’s had 46 receptions for 482 yards and two TDs.

Now, Kurtz will finish his Cougar career at Qualcomm Stadium, a place he knows very well.

“I haven’t played there, but I actually worked at Qualcomm for a couple of years,” he told reporters. “I know the ins and outs of that stadium. If you guys need some hot dogs or something, I’ll tell you where to go.”

What did he do at Qualcomm? He was a bartender’s assistant.

“Not BYU stuff,” said Kurtz, who graduated this month from BYU with a business degree.

Kurtz knows his last game as a Cougar will be a big one.

“I think it will be emotional,” he said. “I’m sure after this game it will be pretty tough to say goodbye to everyone. It’s been a great experience (at BYU).”

TUESDAY’S ACTIVITIES IN SAN DIEGO: The players, coaches, marching bands and others associated with the two programs gathered at the USS Midway for the Signature Flight Team Luncheon.

The Midway was the longest-serving U.S. Navy aircraft carrier of the 20th century. The USS Midway Museum is the most-visited floating ship in the nation.

Asked about what this visit to San Diego has meant to those in his program, BYU coach Kalani Sitake said, “It’s been a wonderful experience for them and they’ve made great memories. So much so that our families wonder if this is how we travel for every game. We assure them that this is way different than what we go through during the regular season. It’s a good way to celebrate the end of the season. We’re looking forward to the game.”

ON WYOMING RIVALRY: BYU and Wyoming players don’t know much about the history of the two programs playing each other.

Sitake respects the Cowboys and their fans.

“I was visiting with (former BYU coach) LaVell Edwards and his wife, Patti, and she reminded me that she’s from Big Piney, Wyoming,” Sitake said. “She really proud of being a Wyoming girl. There are great people there. Whenever you get great places with a lot of tradition and history behind it, it’s a great setting.”

