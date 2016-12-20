I’m looking forward to going out and playing and finish the season on a strong note.

Poinsettia Bowl

BYU (8-4) vs. Wyoming (8-5)

Dec. 21

7 p.m. MST Qualcomm Stadium

San Diego, California

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

SAN DIEGO — For months, BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum has been patiently biding his time behind Taysom Hill, who was injured in the regular-season finale.

Now, Mangum’s role has changed from backup to starter. Again.

When the Cougars collide with Wyoming Wednesday (7 p.m., MST, ESPN) in the Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium, Mangum will be making his first start since last year’s loss to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

What are the expectations for the sophomore QB against the Cowboys?

“Just win the game and find a way to manage the offense. We’re not asking him to do too much. I don’t want to give away the game plan but his skill set is different from what Taysom does,” said BYU coach Kalani Sitake. “He also has a lot of pride in showing that he can do some of the similar things. We’ve asked him not to jump and stuff like that. He’s a competitive kid. It’s unfortunate how he got the start, but he’s going to run with it and he’s had great support from Taysom. The roles have been reversed now. Taysom has been a great support to him. I think he’ll be ready for the moment.”

Mangum has played in four games this season, having completed 14 of 18 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. In the Poinsettia Bowl, Mangum will have the chance to show what he can do as a starter after he started 12 games a year ago after replacing an injured Hill in the season-opener.

Wyoming has had an entire season of film, from last year, to break down on Mangum, so he's no mystery to the Cowboys.

“He’s got a great arm,” said Wyoming coach Craig Bohl.

During fall camp, when BYU coaches announced that Hill would be the starter this season, Mangum put the team first and maintained a good attitude.

“Tanner is an excellent quarterback and the things he was able to accomplish last year, it says so much about his character,” Bohl said. “When you’re out there under the bright lights and you’re achieving at a white level and to take a supportive role, that tells me a lot about a guy.”

During games this season, Mangum has listened in on the headset to offensive coordinator Ty Detmer and learning the new offense.

“The biggest thing is, he’s been able to sit behind Taysom Hill, who’s a great quarterback and a great leader,” said wide receiver Mitchell Juergens. “This whole year has been a learning experience for him. We know he’ll be ready to go, the way he competes in practice, the way he takes every rep seriously in practice. I’m excited to see how well he does and to help out the best I can.”

Detmer’s approach this season has been to establish the run, and that’s not likely to change Wednesday even with Mangum under center.

“Maybe a little bit more passing plays. But we still have the same goals,” Mangum said. “We want to dominate the run game and feed Jamaal (Williams) and establish that and keep the defense on their toes with the passing game and play-action. There will be some subtle differences based off of personnel and skill sets. But the goal remains the same — to be able to control the ball, take care of the ball, score points and win.”

The Cowboys rank No. 106 nationally in passing yards allowed per game (261.3).

“It’s going to be a little different because his skill set is different from Taysom’s,” Sitake said. “We just want to put points on the board and march the ball down the field. Tanner is capable of doing it, maybe in a different style than Taysom.”

BYU, which has won seven of its last eight games, has dropped three straight bowl games. Wyoming, on the other hand, is playing in its first bowl game since 2011.

“We’re an emerging football team. We believe the future is really bright,” Bohl said. “BYU’s players’ expectation is to win. The way they handle adversity is a sign of a great program. We’re striving for national recognition and return Cowboy football back to national prominence. This game’s giving us another opportunity to do this.”

For Mangum, starting the Poinsettia Bowl could be a springboard for next season, but that’s not his focus.

“It’s definitely helpful. I’m not worried about next year right now,” he said. “Any game time is helpful. The best way to get better is by playing. I’m looking forward to going out and playing and finish the season on a strong note.”

EMAIL: jeffc@deseretnews.com