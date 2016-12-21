On Oct. 25-26, 1831, there was an important conference of the early Church of Christ (as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was then called) in Orange, Ohio. Orange is part of the greater Cleveland area about 18 miles from Kirtland, Ohio, where Joseph Smith and his family were living. The conference was in the home of Serenus Burnett. He was the father of Stephen Burnett, who was called to missionary service in Doctrine and Covenants 75:35 and 80:1-2. Church authorities, witnesses to the Book of Mormon, a number of priesthood holders and a large congregation of other members attended the conference.

“Much business was done,” including the ordaining of some to the priesthood, according to records in the Joseph Smith Papers "Documents, Vol. 2: July 1831-January 1833." Attendees reported being edified by the instruction given, although little of what was taught has been recorded, according to the Joseph Smith Papers. A number of the men, including Joseph Smith, felt to consecrate all they possessed to God and his cause if required to do so.

It was here that the Prophet’s brother, Hyrum, asked Joseph to give more detail with regard to the translation of the Book of Mormon. Joseph responded by saying that “it was not intended to tell the world all the particulars of the coming forth of the Book of Mormon” and that “it was not expedient for him to relate these things,” according to "Documents, Vol. 2."

Cuyahoga County records note that Serenus Burnett was the first to locate to Orange Township. The home seen here may be a restoration or replacement of the original Burnett home on the original Burnett property.

Kenneth R. Mays is a board member of the Mormon Historic Sites Foundation and has also been an instructor in the LDS Church’s Department of Seminaries and Institutes for more than 35 years.