"I can do hard things."

That's a message printed at least twice on posters on the wall of Leigh VandenAkker's Techniques for Tough Times class at East High School — a popular elective that fills up quickly with freshmen through seniors.

I visited East because Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, hosted a roundtable on suicide prevention there last week. Beforehand, he met with the students in VandenAkker's class, the emphasis on social and emotional learning skills — which, among other things, are powerful against suicide. Various posters on the wall kept drawing my attention and I realized, reading them, that although not one of them said a negative word, each of us could probably find a personal weakness and a way to fix it in one of the posters' messages.

The sign that slapped me gently read: "Are you listening? Listening is not the same as waiting to speak." I suspect different signs nudge different people, but this one got my attention quite loudly. Sometimes, I wait impatiently for others to finish speaking because I want it to be my turn. It's an obnoxious habit, as I am keenly aware when I spot it in others.

As I pondered it, VandenAkker was explaining that the class teaches the students, among other things, how to have a voice so they dare to share their thoughts and feelings. It's clear that the wishes she has for her students are big ones: She hopes they'll make wise choices and be willing to risk failure in order to grow and learn to persevere. She wants them to have good relationships with others, but also with themselves.

VandenAkker has been helping kids figure things out for a quarter century, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. The Utah Council on Conflict Resolution gave her a Peacekeeper Award. She was honored with a Huntsman Education Award. And she was Utah's Teacher of the Year in 2012.

She teaches social and emotional learning skills because kids need them if they're going to succeed as adults — or endure to even become adults. In a phone call later, she told me the focus is on helping kids recognize and manage their emotions.

It strikes me that teen years are not a time when that occurs spontaneously, but it's nevertheless really critical. If one can figure it out, the rewards include positive relationships with peers, authority figures and family members, she said.

When you can manage your emotions and responses and know how to interact with others, you are happier. More importantly, though, you take responsiblity for your own happiness instead of waiting for someone else to provide it, you develop skills and you make better decisions.

Grit's a big deal, as another poster on her wall noted: "There are no failures in life, only people who give up too soon." Grit, VandenAkker told me, is not simply a matter of persevering; sometimes you need to be able to access the resources that make hanging in there possible. That's another reason for such a class — to help a teen learn about resources and where to find them.

"Your communication is your relationship," counsels another sign, not far from one that asks: "My attitude — is it telling people to stay away?"

VandenAkker's attitude does just the opposite. By the time some of the kids get to her class, they have a hard time figuring out their place and value in the world.

Her message to each of them is actually pretty simple: You are important. A leader. A best friend. Unique. And loved.

"I want them to hear the refrain and understand how important, how valued they are," she said.

It's a refrain that fills the posters on her walls.