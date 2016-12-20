Several local players in the NFL had strong performances during Week 15 of the season this week, with four players standing above the rest.

For cornerback LeShaun Sims (Southern Utah), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (BYU), running back Robert Turbin (Utah State) and wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. (Utah), their big days came in key contests as each of their respective teams vie for playoff spots.

— The Titans’ Sims had another strong game during his rookie season, intercepting Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith in the end zone in the third quarter for his first career interception. The play helped Tennessee stay within striking distance, after trailing 17-7 at the time, and the Titans won 19-17 on a final-play field goal. Sims also had a pass deflection while playing 44 defensive snaps and 21 on special teams.

— The Lions’ Ansah had his most productive game of the season, registering five tackles, including two solo stops, and his first sack of an injury-riddled year in a 17-6 loss to the New York Giants. Ansah sacked Eli Manning for an 8-yard loss on the final play of the third quarter, forcing a punt three plays later. He also had a quarterback hurry while playing 46 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

— The Colts’ Turbin had the first two-touchdown day of his NFL career, scoring on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, then again on a 6-yard run in the second quarter to give Indianapolis a commanding 24-0 lead in an eventual 34-6 victory over Minnesota.

— The Ravens’ Smith started at wide receiver and gave Baltimore a 20-14 lead just before halftime on a 34-yard touchdown reception in a 27-26 win over Philadelphia. He finished the game with two receptions for 40 yards and the score while playing 49 offensive snaps and one on special teams.

Who had the best day? Vote in our Twitter poll below.

Which local tie had the best performance during Week 15 of the NFL season? — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) December 21, 2016

Here’s a look at how the other players with Utah ties performed in the NFL in Week 15:

SEAHAWKS 24, RAMS 3

Seattle

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had seven tackles, including a stop on a fourth-and-1 at the Seattle 7, and two quarterback hurries while playing 54 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

On injured reserve: Will Tukuafu, FB, East High

Los Angeles

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Not active for game with after suffering a concussion last week.

DOLPHINS 34, JETS 13

Miami

John Denney, LS, BYU: Played 11 special teams snaps.

Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State (Clearfield High): Had two special teams tackles and played 10 snaps on special teams.

On injured reserve: Koa Misi, LB, Utah

RAVENS 27, EAGLES 26

Baltimore

Dennis Pitta, TE, BYU: Started at tight end and had two catches for 16 yards while playing 33 offensive snaps and two on special teams.

Steve Smith Sr., WR, Utah: See above.

Eric Weddle, SS, Utah: Started at strong safety and had nine tackles, including three solo stops, while playing all 87 Ravens defensive snaps and two on special teams. Weddle also had an interception wiped out by a Baltimore penalty.

On injured reserve: Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU (Timpview High); De’Ondre Wesley, OT, BYU

On practice squad: Robertson Daniel, CB, BYU

Philadelphia

On practice squad: Anthony Denham, TE, Utah

BILLS 33, BROWNS 13

Cleveland

Stephen Paea, DT, Snow College (Timpview High): Played 28 defensive snaps.

On injured reserve: Nate Orchard, OLB, Utah (Highland High)

On practice squad: Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU

PACKERS 30, BEARS 27

Chicago

Paul Lasike, RB/FB, BYU: Played two offensive snaps.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State (Weber High): Played eight special teams snaps.

On practice squad: Dres Anderson, WR, Utah

Green Bay

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State: Played 14 special teams snaps.

Kyler Fackrell, OLB, Utah State: Played two special teams tackles while playing four defensive snaps and 21 on special teams.

STEELERS 24, BENGALS 20

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, ILB, Utah State (Fremont High): Had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 18 defensive snaps and 18 on special teams.

TEXANS 21, JAGUARS 20

Houston

Tony Bergstrom, C, Utah (Skyline High): Played five special teams snaps.

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, (Timpview High): Started at left guard and played all 84 Texans offensive snaps and five on special teams.

Jacksonville

Jeremiah Poutasi, G/T, Utah: Started at left guard — his first start of the season — while playing 18 offensive snaps and one on special teams before leaving the game with an injured ankle.

TITANS 19, CHIEFS 17

Tennessee

Brice McCain, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had four tackles and two pass deflections while playing 42 defensive snaps.

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: See above.

Kansas City

Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Smith started at quarterback and rushed for a 10-yard touchdown while completing 15 of 28 passes for 163 yards and an interception. He also rushed for 11 yards on four carries while playing all 58 Chiefs offensive snaps.

Daniel Sorensen, DB, BYU: Sorensen recovered a Tennessee fumble in the end zone after a long Titans pass and returned the fumble 55 yards to the Kansas City 47. That play set up a Chiefs touchdown four plays later. Sorensen also had two tackles, including a special teams tackle, while playing 26 defensive snaps and 21 on special teams.

On practice squad: Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College (American Fork High)

COLTS 34, VIKINGS 6

Indianapolis

Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: See above.

Minnesota

Matt Asiata, RB, Utah, Snow College (Hunter High): Caught one pass for 20 yards while playing 12 offensive snaps and four on special teams.

GIANTS 17, LIONS 6

N.Y. Giants

On injured reserve: Uani ‘Unga, MLB, BYU

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: See above.

Miles Killebrew, SS, Southern Utah: Had two tackles, including one on special teams, while playing nine defensive snaps and 20 on special teams.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles while playing 61 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Haloti Ngata, DT, (Highland High): Started at defensive tackle and had three tackles, including one solo stop, while playing 45 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

SAINTS 48, CARDINALS 41

New Orleans

Paul Kruger, DE, Utah (Timpanogos High): Kruger started at defensive end and forced a fumble in the first quarter that led to a Saints touchdown. He also had two solo tackles while playing 29 defensive snaps and eight on special teams.

Arizona

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State: Williams scored his first touchdown of the season, taking a carry in the wildcat formation 49 yards for a score, the opening touchdown of the game. Williams finished the game with a team-high 63 rushing yards on three carries while playing 12 offensive snaps and 17 on special teams.

On injured reserve: Alani Fua, ILB, BYU

FALCONS 41, 49ERS 13

Atlanta

On injured reserve: Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah

On practice squad: D.J. Tialavea, TE, Utah State (West Jordan High)

San Francisco

Zane Beadles, OL, Utah (Hillcrest High): Started at left tackle and had a tackle following a San Francisco fumble while playing all 55 49ers offensive snaps.

PATRIOTS 16, BRONCOS 3

New England

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Had two solo tackles and a pass deflection while playing 48 defensive snaps.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Van Noy had six tackles, second-best on the team, which included four solo stops. He added a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble on Denver’s final play of the game when he knocked the ball loose from the Broncos’ Jordan Norwood. Van Noy played 51 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

On practice squad: Trevor Reilly, LB, Utah

Denver

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had six carries for 17 yards and two receptions for 16 yards while playing 28 offensive snaps.

On injured reserve: Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College; Sam Brenner, C, Utah

RAIDERS 19, CHARGERS 16

Oakland

James Cowser, LB/DE, Southern Utah (Davis High): Had two tackles, including a solo stop, while playing seven defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Keith McGill, DB, Utah: Played 17 special teams snaps.

Donald Penn, T, Utah State: Started at left tackle and played all 62 Raiders offensive snaps and five on special teams.

Sean Smith, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles while playing all 55 Raiders defensive snaps.

San Diego

On reserve/suspended by commissioner list: Tenny Palepoi, DT, Utah, Snow College (Skyline High)

COWBOYS 26, BUCCANEERS 20

Tampa Bay

Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah (Copper Hills High): Siliga had two solo tackles and a sack — his first of the season — to go along with a quarterback hurry. Siliga sacked Dak Prescott late in the fourth quarter for a loss of 3 yards and played 13 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

PANTHERS 26, REDSKINS 15

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, G, Utah State (Jordan High): Started at center for the third straight game and played all 73 Panthers offensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College (Bingham High): Started at defensive tackle and had two solo tackles while playing 39 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Had a special teams tackle while playing 24 special teams tackle.

Paul Soliai, DT, Utah: Not active for game.

Washington

On practice squad: Kendal Thompson, WR, Utah

Comings and goings

On Tuesday, linebacker Zach Vigil (Utah State, Clearfield High) was claimed off waivers by the Redskins. Also, offensive guard Jeremiah Poutasi (Utah) was placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury suffered Sunday.

On Monday, the Dolphins signed linebacker Trevor Reilly (Utah) off the Patriots’ practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Dolphins waived linebacker Vigil (Utah State and Clearfield High) to make room for Reilly on the active roster.

Total locals on rosters (as of Tuesday, Dec. 20): 60, 41 on active rosters, seven on practice squads, 11 on injured reserve and one on reserve/suspended by commissioner list.