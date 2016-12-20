WEST JORDAN — Police are seeking the public's help locating a West Jordan man whose family says he was supposed to return home by Monday afternoon following a trip to Idaho.

Paul Meiling, 77, was supposed to drive home from Pocatello on Monday after a quick trip, said his daughter, Melanie Bruse. Meiling's family is worried a medical episode may have caused his vehicle to go off a road somewhere, according to a Facebook page set up on his behalf.

West Jordan police say Meiling was last seen driving a white 2010 Toyota Tundra, with a Utah license plate reading B028FJ. He is described as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He is balding with gray and white hair.

Police believe Meiling was last seen about noon Monday at a Costco gas station in Pocatello. Foul play is not suspected in the case, West Jordan Police Sgt. Joe Monson said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Meiling's whereabouts is asked to call West Jordan police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number 16H020126.