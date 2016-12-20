MURRAY — Riders taking TRAX and FrontRunner for holiday events may run into one of the Utah Transit Authority's newest employees.

His name is Bobbie, and he’s a 7-year-old German pointer.

“I’ve got the greatest job,” said UTA police officer Chad Ziegenhorn, Bobbie’s handler.

Ziegenhorn spends every day with UTA’s first K-9. They search stations, platforms, trains and buses for bombs. Bobbie sniffs for chemicals used in explosives.

For Bobbie, his job is a game.

"We've associated the odor of explosives with his toy,” Ziegenhorn said. "He doesn't know what a bomb is, but he's looking for his toy.”

Fortunately, he has not found any explosives on UTA trains.

Bobbie is also good at public relations. He’s extremely friendly and interactive with the public, Ziegenhorn said.

“It’s nice to see the kids smile,” he said.

Ziegenhorn said law enforcement sees so much of the negative side of society, but things are different when patrolling with Bobbie.

"You get to interact with the community in a good way,” he said. "You're just having a conversation and a contact with somebody in a friendly manner."

Ziegenhorn said it’s not always OK to pet a K-9, but with Bobbie, it’s fine after asking his handler.

“He loves it,” he said. “He loves the attention. He’s able to get the affection and still do his job.”

Bobbie, who lives with Ziegenhorn, is extremely intelligent. His handler says even when he’s not working, he’s working.

“He’s always looking for his ball,” he said.

Bobbie is a real pro. He was trained by the Marine Corps to sniff out roadside bombs but was never deployed. Ziegenhorn and Bobbie worked together several years in West Valley City before joining UTA earlier this year.

UTA is looking at possibly having more K-9s in the future.

Contributing: Viviane Vo-Duc