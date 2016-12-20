SALT LAKE CITY — A surgically implanted device intended to control back pain has helped Salt Lake City police identify the badly decomposed remains of a man found near the airport over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as James Delbert Bown, 52, of Salt Lake City.

Bown's remains were found on private property north of the Salt Lake City International Airport on Saturday by a man on horseback near the Rudy Duck Club near 3200 West. The body had been there at least three to four weeks, according to Salt Lake City police.

During the autopsy, the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office found a device that had been implanted to control back pain. Using the serial number from that device, investigators were able to trace it and determine the victim was Bown, police detective Greg Wilking said.

A cause of death had not been determined as of Tuesday, but his death is not considered suspicious, Wilking said. The last time Bown was confirmed to have been seen alive was in July, he said. Bown had not been reported missing.