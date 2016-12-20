OAKLAND, Calif. — Derrick Favors won't play tonight (8:40 p.m. tipoff) when the Utah Jazz take on the Golden State Warriors.

Favors, who's been hampered this season by a bone contusion in his left knee, will rest in this one in hopes that he'll be able to play Wednesday night at home against the Sacramento Kings.

The team described this absence as being part of the rehabilition protocol for his injured knee.

Utah will also be without George Hill (toe) and Alec Burks (ankle), marking the second time the Jazz (18-10) have been without multiple key players against the Warriors (24-4) in the past two weeks.

Utah played without four starters — Hill, Favors, Rodney Hood and Gordon Hayward — in Golden State's 106-99 win at Vivint Arena on Dec. 8.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said Favors' absence in this one isn't due to a new injury. The power forward said his knee was feeling good after his team went through shootaround on Tuesday morning.

"Essentially," Snyder said, "this is going to be just similar to the minutes restriction where he played the other night and had some soreness, which is to be expected like any player."

Favors played 14 minutes and contributed five points and four blocks in the Jazz's physical 92-83 win at Memphis on Sunday. That's consistent with the amount of time — 13 and 14 minutes — he logged in the previous two appearances after missing 13 games because of the knee injury.

The Jazz return home Wednesday to finish off their seventh back-to-back set this season.

Snyder said the Jazz will evaluate how Favors looks and feels on Wednesday after spending the past few days rehabbing his knee.

"He’ll likely play tomorrow," Snyder said. "It’s in continuing with everything we’ve done with him so far, nothing really different."

The Jazz enter this tough matchup on a roll, having won four straight and 11 of 13. The Warriors have also won four in a row, including a recent 135-90 demolition of the Portland Trail Blazers.