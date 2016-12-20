Pot smoking and parenting just don’t get along.

As NPR reported, moms and dads across the United States face a new challenge when it comes to parenting: How to handle marijuana use, especially now that it's legal for recreational use in states like Massachusetts and California.

One woman from San Francisco, who uses marijuana to treat her migraines and insomnia, told NPR that she “never smoked and would never smoke around my child."

Dr. Karen Wilson, a pediatrician, told NPR that her recent research shows marijuana use can hurt children since they can be affected by chemicals from secondhand smoke.

Dr. David Beuther, an associate professor of medicine at National Jewish Health in Denver, said it’s important for marijuana smokers to take precautions around their children — the same precautions tobacco smokers take.

"Get it out of the house and away from your baby," Beuther says. "Not in the car, not in the home. If someone wants to smoke marijuana, they need to do it outside, far away from your baby or your child, because at this point, we believe the adverse health effects are probably as bad as secondhand cigarette smoke."

