The holidays are not fast-approaching, they've arrived. And so begins the challenge of avoiding big caloric intakes while gathering with family, friends, neighbors and co-workers.
Before you hide the bathroom scale until Groundhog Day, rethink how you serve up fresh produce, salads, specialty crackers and breads from your kitchen.
This skinny dip has been served in my family for almost 50 years. Its magic begins with changing the texture of protein-packed cottage cheese. Food processors and blenders make it simple. It takes just seconds to whip up.
The combination of lemon and parmesan is amazing. Served as a dip, salad dressing or spread, you can battle the bulge deliciously and enjoy happy, healthy holiday feasting.
Dive into this skinny dip and keep those unwanted pounds at bay.
*****
SHANNON'S SKINNY DIP
Yield: 2 cups
16 ounces low-fat cottage cheese
1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, dry, grated
1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice, medium-sized lemon
1 teaspoon whole sesame seeds
¼ teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon red pepper, dried, crushed (or to taste)
Lemon zest, optional
In blender or food processor, add all ingredients in order listed. Pulse until smooth and creamy, about 15 seconds. Scraping well, transfer into serving bowl and serve with fresh sliced vegetables, fruits, crackers, pita bread, or small baguette slices. It also makes a great spread for specialty tortilla wraps.
Serve immediately.
I've prepared this blend as an alternative to typical salad dressings. If the heat of crushed red pepper is too much, omit or reduce to a dash.
Shannon M. Smurthwaite is a Southern California native, cookbook author, food columnist and freelance writer. Her blog is at www.myitalianmama.com. She and her husband, Donald, reside in Idaho. Email: shannonisitalian@gmail.com