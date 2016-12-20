SALT LAKE CITY — Utah spent nearly $4.4 billion in federal funds last year, a new state audit shows.

The figure represents almost 23 percent of all state spending in the budget year that ended June 30, the report shows.

Federal dollars are a major source of funding for the state. The federal government requires Utah to annually audit its financial statements and its federal programs as a condition of receiving federal money.

The purpose of the audit is to ensure compliance for each major federal program, according to the state auditor's office. The state put together a plan for agencies to correct any accounting deficiencies and errors identified in the 280-page report.