After leading Weber State to a win over Utah Valley, WSU senior Jeremy Senglin has been honored as the Big Sky Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Senglin scored a game-high 27 points and knocked down six 3-pointers in Saturday’s 93-85 win over UVU. Senglin was 9-of-15 from the field, 6-of-9 from 3-point range and had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

On the season, the Arlington, Texas, native is fifth in the Big Sky in scoring at 18.7 points per game. He also leads the conference and is fourth in the nation in 3-pointers per game at 4.0 per game. Saturday’s game was the fourth time in 10 games Senglin has made six 3-pointers in a game.

He now has 253 career 3-pointers, which is the third most of any active player in the nation. He needs six more 3-pointers to pass Scott Bamforth as Weber State’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers. He also needs 18 more points to pass Jimmie Watts and Willie Sojourner for fifth in school history.

This is Senglin’s second career Big Sky Player of the Week honor.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.