Poinsettia Bowl

BYU (8-4) vs. Wyoming (8-5)

Wednesday, 7 p.m., MST

Qualcomm Stadium

San Diego

Natural grass

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low 60s at kickoff; chance of rain

THE STAKES

For Wyoming . . . The Cowboys are in a bowl game for the first time in five years and are looking for their first bowl win in seven years — against one of its former Mountain West Conference rivals.

For BYU . . . If the Cougars win, it will be their second consecutive nine-win season and would mark Kalani Sitake’s first bowl win as a head coach.

THE TRENDS

For Wyoming . . . The Cowboys own a 6-7 record all-time in bowl games and has lost seven consecutive games against BYU (2004-2010).

For BYU . . . The Cougars have lost three straight bowl games and are 13-20-1 all-time in bowl games.

THE EDGE

Wyoming will win if . . . The Cowboys can control the lines of scrimmage and get big plays through the air.

BYU will win if . . . The Cougars get off to a fast start, run for more than 150 yards and control the clock.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Brian Hill, Wyoming junior running back: Hill is one of the nation’s top rushers, ranking No. 6 nationally in yards per game (135.9) and No. 4 in touchdowns (21) and rushing yards (1,767).

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s run game vs. Wyoming’s front seven: The Cougars’ all-time leading rusher, Jamaal Williams, would like to go out in style in his final game in a BYU uniform. He faces a Cowboy team ranked No. 88 nationally in rush defense, giving up 202.7 yards per game.

QUOTABLE

“I think this game with BYU is a classic bowl matchup. This (game) will garner a lot of national attention. It is a chance for us to play a team we’ve played for a lot of years on a big stage.” — Wyoming coach Craig Bohl

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for Wyoming and their fan base and the passion they have for their team. It’s exciting to get them back on the schedule. To have the opportunity to play them in San Diego — Laramie’s a tough place to play. It’s good we get them in San Diego.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake

BYU SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time/result

Sept. 3 vs. Arizona W, 18-16

Sept. 10 at Utah L, 20-19

Sept. 17 vs. UCLA L, 17-14

Sept. 24 vs. West Virginia L, 35-32

Sept. 30 Toledo W, 55-53

Oct. 8 at Michigan State W, 31-14

Oct. 14 Mississippi State W, 28-21 (2 OT)

Oct. 20 at Boise State L, 28-27

Nov. 5 at Cincinnati W, 20-3

Nov. 12 Southern Utah W, 37-7

Nov. 19 UMass W, 51-9

Nov. 26 Utah State W, 28-10

WYOMING SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 Northern Illinois W, 30-24 (3OT)

Sept. 10 at Nebraska L, 52-17

Sept. 17 UC Davis W, 45-22

Sept. 23 Eastern Michigan L, 27-24

Oct. 1 at Colorado State W, 38-17

Oct. 8 Air Force W, 35-26

Oct. 22 at Nevada W, 42-34

Oct. 29 Boise State W, 30-28

Nov. 5 Utah State W, 52-28

Nov. 12 at UNLV L, 69-66

Nov. 19 San Diego State W, 34-33

Nov. 26 at New Mexico L, 56-35

Dec. 3 San Diego State L, 27-24