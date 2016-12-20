While both have contributed in other ways, former BYU basketball players Jonathan Tavernari and Tyler Haws have been mired in shooting slumps for most of their respective seasons in Europe.

That all changed over the weekend as each scored a season high in important games.

Tavernari had a huge afternoon in a 93-78 win as Mens Sana snapped a four-game losing streak. He finished with 27 points on 11 for 14 shooting from the floor, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc will adding four rebounds in 28 minutes.

"Didn't think that getting back to my peak would take this long," said Tavernari who has struggled offensively since he fractured his ankle at the end of last season. "To have a good game that everything worked and everything flowed was great to my confidence, and to reward my coaches and teammates for believing in me during this tough start."

For Haws, the big performance in an 82-74 loss to Stelmet Zielona Gora wasn't just his best game of the season, but of his young pro career. In the defeat, he totaled 26 points on 10 for 18 shooting from the floor and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line to go along with five rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes.

It has been steady progress for Haws who has now scored in double figures in each of his last three games to push his scoring average to 10.9 points per game.