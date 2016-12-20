Five stockings hang above my fireplace this year. Five stockings with five names of each member of our family, right down to the last stocking with a train on it for the little boy who joined our family this year.

I love those stockings. I waited a long time for those stockings.

Five years ago, in fact, I bought a set of stocking holders. We only had two children at the time, and my doctors told me I would not be having any more. I remember vividly standing in the store, holding the stocking holders, contemplating how many I should buy. The practical side of me told me to buy four. We only needed four.

But there was another side of me that said, “Buy five. You know there are five.” As silly as it sounds, I knew I’d want a matching set of stocking holders if and when all my babies came to me.

I bought five.

Then, for five long years I left one in the Christmas storage box each December when I took out the others. I’d look at that stocking holder and I’d hope that one day it would find its way to my mantle. I believed one day it would hold a stocking, too, and complete our set.

Some years I felt hopeful that yes, this year would be the year. Then another year would pass. An adoption failed. Our home study expired. My hope dwindled. I began to feel foolish for storing this useless stocking holder year after year.

So this year, when I hung up that fifth stocking, I thanked God for helping me keep hope even when the way seemed too dark to walk alone.

This year, I’m also thinking of all the friends and family who are in the depths of dark tunnels themselves, wondering when or if they will see the light again. I can’t answer that question, and I don’t know if their trials will work out happily in the end.

That’s why having faith in the middle is so hard. We just don’t know if our prayers will be answered or if they’ll be answered in the way we hope. Faith in the beginning is easy because our belief is strong and hopeful. I bought those five stocking holders, completely convinced that our family would grow on my timetable. Faith in the end is easier, too, because we can see the solution and know we’ve almost made it.

But faith in the middle — that’s where the darkness comes and the doubts plague us.

As we celebrate the birth of Jesus all those years ago, what greater example can we have of faith in the midst of doubts?

The believers knew he would come. They waited so long and were mocked by those who did not believe. They knew God would fulfill his promises, even if they weren’t sure when or where or how. But they hoped.

And really, that’s all faith is — a hope, a tiny spark in the darkest of tunnels that keeps you going and trusting in a Father who knows more than we ever could.

It’s easy now for me to look back and say, “It all worked out, so I’m glad I had faith.” But the path was not that straight or easy. I had doubts. I wrestled with serious misgivings about my own intuition as a mother and my belief that there was another child for our family.

Yet, through it all, I hoped. Sometimes, my hope felt as small and insignificant and misguided as that extra metal stocking holder hidden in the bottom of a Christmas box in the back of our basement storage.

But it was there.

And now my son is here.

Five years, countless tears and moments of doubt later, there’s a train stocking above my fireplace. And just like that, my hope is mere hope no more.

I can’t help but feel a touch of what the shepherds must have felt that first Christmas Eve. They knew the moment would come. They believed, just like I believed. Perhaps they had moments of doubt in the middle, too.

But then, the moment came and hope was transformed into truth and light so powerful they couldn’t help but fall to their knees. And this year, with a long-awaited fifth stocking on my mantle, I have the same urge as those faithful shepherds.

Go. Find him. Worship him. Thank him, he who fulfills all hope, even the ones harbored deep in the darkest of middles.

