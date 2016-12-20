Editor's note: Portions of this column are based on a column previously published on deseretnews.com.

We were part of a very interesting discussion earlier this month with several parents who were bemoaning the materialism and commercialism of Christmas and wishing they could get their children to focus more on Christ and the spirit of giving and less on Santa and getting.

We thought the best two ideas that came out of the discussion were:

1. Santa’s recycling program. Put a big empty box by the Christmas tree and explain to the kids that Santa is having trouble coming up with enough toys and presents to cover all the children in the world (after all, the North Pole workshop has a limited production capacity). Explain that your family might be able to help him a bit. You might say something like:

“Here’s what you do, kids: If you have some toys that are still in great shape but that you don’t use much any more or if you can find some clothes that you have grown out of, you can put them in the big box. Get everything you want to give in there before Christmas Eve. Then, when Santa comes to bring your presents, he can take the box with him and give the things in it to other children who may want and need those things more than we do.”

What we love about this idea is that every time kids walk past the tree and see the big box, they become aware of giving and think about children in need whom they can help by simply putting things they want to give away into the box. And being one of Santa's helpers by re-supplying his sleigh is a pretty exciting prospect for a little child to think about.

2. Separate the Christ-focus on Christmas Eve from the Santa time on Christmas morning. It’s not that most parents want to get rid of the magic and imagination of Santa, reindeer and elves, it's just that they don’t want it to get confused and intertwined too much with the pure and true meaning of Christmas as a celebration of Christ's birth.

So a good idea is to dedicate Christmas Eve entirely to Christ and his birth and leave all the “Santa stuff” to Christmas morning. Some ways of doing this are:

• Have a “Nazareth Supper” early on Christmas Eve evening. Prepare and serve only the foods that Mary and Joseph and their families could have eaten 2,000 years ago, such as fish, dates, figs, flatbread, olives and grape juice to drink. Turn out all the lights and light candles. Dress in Nativity costumes for the dinner and have each child and each person take on the name and character of someone who might be having dinner with Mary and her family on the night prior to her and Joseph’s departure for Bethlehem. Those who are not playing Mary or Joseph can be Mary’s parents or siblings. Get in character and let the dinnertime conversation reflect the thoughts and concerns that Mary’s family must have felt. “How far is it to Bethlehem?” “Is the donkey in good enough shape to make it?” “Do you have hotel or inn reservations?” “Why does King Herod make us go to the cities of our birth to pay our taxes?” “Do you feel like this is going to be a special baby?″

• Re-enact the Nativity as someone reads the story from the Gospel of Luke. Kids can play the roles of Mary, Joseph, the angel, the innkeeper, the shepherds and the wise men.

• After the Nativity play is finished and the costumes are put away, gather by the tree for the giving and receiving of the children’s gifts. Let each child have his or her turn for giving. Put all the focus on the giver, “Wow, you made this for me, how thoughtful and how special.” “You picked this out yourself?” “You certainly know what your little sister likes.” “Did you buy this with your own money?” “Doesn’t it make you feel good to see how happy your gift made him feel?” “Thank you so much — you are such a good giver.”

• Put the children to bed basking in the thought and spirit of Jesus and his birth and in the joy of giving. Then close their bedroom doors and shift into your Santa roles.

In our view, there is room at Christmastime for both the true and eternal magic of Bethlehem and the imaginative magic of the North Pole, but it’s nice to separate them as much as you can.

As New York Times best-selling authors, the Eyres have written 50 books and speak throughout the world on families and life balance. For information about seminars and presentations, visit lifeinfullcruise.com or lifeinfullonq.com.