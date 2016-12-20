SALT LAKE CITY — Prominent Utah immigration and Latino activist Tony Yapias waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday and again proclaimed his innocence in the rape case against him.

Yapias, 50, whose full name is Adolfo Tony Yapias-Delgado, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a class A misdemeanor.

He is accused of going to a home of a former longtime girlfriend who had recently broken off their relationship in March, despite receiving texts from her telling him not to come, according to charging documents.

At some point after arriving at the woman's residence there was sexual intercourse. Yapias claims it was consensual; the woman says it was not.

Following Tuesday's brief hearing, Yapias maintained his innocence outside the courtroom.

"That's still my position," he said. "I believe I am innocent, and I believe in the court system. I believe in the process, and I think this is just part of the process we're going through right now."

Yapias said he waived the preliminary hearing because more investigation needs to be done by his attorneys, including checking evidence and talking to witnesses. He said several times Tuesday that he believes in the legal process and is thankful for a system that allows him to face his accuser.

Yapias is expected to return to court for a scheduling hearing Jan. 23. He said no plea deal has been offered, and he doesn't expect to accept it if there is one.

"As far as I'm concerned, we're going to trial," Yapias said.

Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings declined comment after Tuesday's hearing. Rawlings is prosecuting the case because of Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill's close ties to Yapias.