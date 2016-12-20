LAYTON — A Layton man has been arrested for investigation of murder in the shooting death of one of his housemates, according to police.

Christopher S. Fritz, who turned 20 on Tuesday, was arrested Monday night in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Taylor Vancamp.

Both Fritz and Vancamp rent rooms in a house at 1407 E. 275 North, said Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman. Investigators believe four people were renting rooms in the house as of Monday, with Fritz's name on the lease.

About 7:30 a.m. Monday, Fritz and Vancamp got into a fistfight, Lyman said. Fritz can be seen in his Davis County Jail booking photo with a black eye as a result of the fight.

As of Tuesday, Lyman said police were still trying to determine what started the confrontation.

The fight started in a hallway, spilled into a room being rented by a woman, and then back into the hallway, he said.

"The two of them actually separated for a period of time and each went to their own bedrooms. It was at that point that … Fritz retrieved his handgun and went back out and confronted (Vancamp) again," Lyman said.

Vancamp was shot numerous times, and his body was still in the house when police arrived, Lyman said. Fritz and the two other renters were taken to the Layton Police Department for questioning.

On Monday, police said at least two guns were spotted by officers in the room where Vancamp's body was found. Lyman said detectives believe Fritz was the only person to fire a weapon in the confrontation.

Fritz's criminal history in Utah shows he was charged with DUI and failure to remain at the scene of an accident on Nov. 25. He also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in September, according to court records.