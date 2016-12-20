Jazz at Warriors

Tonight, 8:30

Oracle Arena

TV: ROOT Sports and NBA TV

The Utah Jazz will have one of its toughest tests of the season as they face the Golden State Warriors on the road.

The Warriors are 24-4, including 20 wins in their last 22 games after a convincing 135-90 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin Durant has been an incredible fit for the Warriors since coming over from the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency during the offseason. He leads the team in scoring, averaging 25.8 points per game on 53.8 percent shooting from the floor to go along with 8.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 blocks.

Slowing Durant down will be key if the Jazz are to have a chance to knock off the league-leading Warriors.

That responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Utah's own talented small forward, Gordon Hayward.

Hayward is also off to a fast start, averaging a career-best 22.4 points with 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. As good as his offense has been, his defense will be as important in the battle with Durant.

A major part to keeping Durant in check is to limit his clean looks from beyond the arc. While he is shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range on the season, he connects on just 37.5 percent of his attempts in losses, according to Basketball-reference.com.

The same has been true in his three losses to the Jazz, during which he hit 33.3 percent of his eight attempts per game from distance.