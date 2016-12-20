Here’s the news of the day for Dec. 20.

NFL stadium in Utah?

Planners of the Envision Utah group, which hopes to develop 20,000 acres of land in between Sandy and Lehi, think there could be an NFL stadium or an amusement park much like Disneyland in that area, according to the Deseret News.

In total, close to 150 residents, government and business leaders gathered at the brainstorming session, hosted by Adobe. These thought leaders put together ideas for what they want in that area and an outline for how development would pan out.

"This is something we all have an interest in, a stake in," Jonathan Francom, Adobe senior director of workplace solutions, told the Deseret News.

Robert Grow, Envision Utah president, thinks the land will be developed by 2050.

"We're not looking at a century or a half century," he said. "We're looking at a very rapidly growing market."

You can read about more proposed ideas on the Deseret News.

Utah tops the nation with ‘Rogue One’

The Force is strong with Utahns, as one of the state’s theaters led the nation in tickets sold for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” this past weekend, which I wrote about on Monday.

Data from the National Box Office found that the Megaplex Theaters at Jordan Commons had the most tickets sold, based on total dollar revenue. Three other Megaplex Theaters placed in the top 20 — the locations at Thanksgiving Point, the District and Geneva in Vineyard.

In a statement to the Deseret News, the theater company said these numbers are even more impressive when you consider that Utah ticket prices are cheaper than those in Los Angeles and New York. That means the Beehive State had to sell more tickets to compete with these major markets.

“Utah Star Wars fans have again proven themselves the most enthusiastic in the U.S.,” Blake Andersen, president of Megaplex Theaters, said in a statement. “The Megaplex team is delighted to have so many fans gather at our locations to celebrate this new chapter in the classic series and are already making plans for the release of 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' coming next year.”

Donald Trump wins in electoral college vote

It’s official. The electoral college affirmed Donald Trump as president on Monday, giving him the 270 necessary votes to win the White House, according to The New York Times.

The victory comes despite nationwide protests against Trump and his administration. Americans considered the electoral college to be the final chance to block the real estate mogul from winning the White House, according to the Times.

Protesters even asked electoral voters to swap their votes, BBC reported.

“His electoral victory spawned a determined effort to block his path to the presidency by grass-roots advocates who saw him as unfit for the White House and by some who saw him as a threat to the political system,” the Times reported.

In total, two voters defected from Trump, while five voted for someone other than Hillary Clinton.

Berlin tries to move on despite holiday tragedy

At least 12 people were killed in Berlin on Monday after a truck rammed into a Berlin Christmas market, according to NPR. An additional 48 people were injured in the attack.

Just now a truck drove over the sideway at #Breitscheidplatz. Our colleagues report injured people. More information here. — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) December 19, 2016

The incident began when a truck drove onto the sidewalk into Christmas lights and finally the Christmas market.

Police tweeted that the driver of the truck died in the attack.

The passenger of the truck, who drove to the Christmas market at #Breitscheidplatz, died on the spot. — PolizeiBerlinEinsatz (@PolizeiBerlin_E) December 19, 2016

Police officials also said there was a separate suspicious person nearby.

A suspicious person was arrested near #Breitscheidplatz. Whether it is the driver of the truck, is currently under consideration. — PolizeiBerlinEinsatz (@PolizeiBerlin_E) December 19, 2016

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that this was an “act of terrorism.” She said the suspect in the attack, who was found yards away from the site, may have been a migrant into the country, The Washington Post reported.

Merkel said the attacker could have been a refugee, according to The Washington Post.

If that’s true, it would prove to be “particularly appalling to the many, many Germans who are actively helping refugees every day and to the many people who are indeed needing our protection and are making an effort to integrate in our country,” she said, according to The Washington Post.

A pie in space

It’s official: we’ve sent a potato pie into space.

Watch below.