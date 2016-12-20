DRAPER — Jordan High will visit Corner Canyon to wrestle in a 1 p.m. match today. The match will be part of an an assembly to promote wrestling to the students and help raise money for the different charity causes of both schools.

Behind the concept is Corner Canyon head coach Jeff Eure, supported by Jordan head coach Chris Babinski. The concept is to promote the sport of wrestling by having a large number of students in attendance. Not only will there be wrestling taking place between the teams, but both schools are hoping a large crowd will enhance the other Christmas charitable efforts each school is involved with.

The feature match will be at 285 pounds when Jordan's Heneli Avendado takes on Corner Canyon's Shaun Stockwell. Both grapplers are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes, Avendano in 5A and Stockwell in 4A. Stockwell is currently undefeated and ranked as the overall No. 1 wrestler in the weight class across the state, while Avendado is ranked No. 4 across the different classifications.

Though the meet is a non-league affair this time around, next season both teams will be in the new Region 7 in the 5A classification. This means a deeper rivalry can be developed between these Canyon School District programs, and this dual meet hopes to showcase what should be competitive matches between these programs in future years.

Brian Preece is a freelance sportswriter. He was also the head wrestling coach for Provo High School from 1994-2006, and in 2006, Preece was named Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.