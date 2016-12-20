Bowl season is here, but let’s be honest. Who knew?

If you watched the Camellia Bowl between Appalachian State and Toledo, you’re disturbed. If you watched the Cure Bowl between Arkansas State and Central Florida, you’re hopeless. But now there’s even less reason to care: The stars are leaving.

Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and LSU’s Leonard Fournette have announced they will not play in this year’s bowl games. Their reasoning is that they would be risking NFL careers by playing in relatively meaningless games.

LSU is playing in the Citrus Bowl against Louisville, minus Fournette, and McCaffrey will sit out the Cardinal’s Sun Bowl game against North Carolina.

An argument can be made that they owe it to their teammates and fans, but they owe something to themselves and their families, too. It’s doubtful many of their teammates would choose differently, given the chance.

But this discussion isn’t just about whether they should play. It’s that bowl games just got even less interesting. Unless a team plays in a New Year’s Six game, it’s likely to be a limited audience. With limited interest.

The New Orleans Bowl isn’t terribly interesting, but how good would it be if the best players started skipping. Do you really want to see the Boca Raton Bowl, or even the Quick Lane Bowl, with the scrubs playing?

I understand why players don’t want to risk their futures. I don’t understand why anyone would want to watch Temple and Wake Forest in the Military Bowl, regardless. The number of players who will opt-out is bound to increase. Meanwhile, the interest in most bowl games will decrease.

On the bright side, if this means a decrease in the number of bowl games, it will be a win for everybody.