The Dixie State womenâ€™s basketball team fell to Point Loma on Monday at the Burns Arena after the Sea Lions used a big second half to clinch an 83-62 victory.

For the second-straight game, the Trailblazers (0-11, 0-5 PacWest) raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. PLNU took a 5-0 lead, but DSU responded with a 19-7 run, keyed by eight points and two 3-pointers from Tramina Jordan, in the final seven minutes of the quarter to take a 19-12 lead after one quarter.

Dixie State extended the lead to 20-12 early in the second quarter on an Ali Franks free throw, before Point Loma began to methodically chip away at the lead. The Sea Lions used a 17-4 run in a six-minute span to turn a 25-17 deficit into a 32-29 lead with 1:29 remaining in the period. The teams traded baskets before Ali Franks nailed a jumper to tie the game at 34-34 at the halftime break.

The Trailblazers opened the third quarter on a 5-1 run to take a 39-35 lead with 8:45 remaining in the period. But, the Sea Lions countered with a 23-8 run during the final eight minutes to take a 58-47 advantage into the final period.

Point Loma opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run before Ali Franks canned a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 69-52. But DSU wouldn't get any closer, as PLNU clinched the 83-62 victory.

Dixie State shot 37 percent (18-of-48) from the field, 33 percent (7-of-21) from 3-point range and 67 percent (19-of-28) from the free-throw line. Jordan led three players in double figures with 18 points, while Ali Franks finished with 15 points and eight rebounds and Shelby Kassuba added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Trailblazers now break for the Christmas holiday and return to action on Dec. 31, in an exhibition matchup at Utah Valley in Orem, Utah.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.