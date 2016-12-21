As a child we had suppers later in the evening than most folks. During these late meals, and especially in the holiday season, my parents would share experiences from their youth from which I could relate with the joy and sorrows they experienced. I listened in rapt attention to the tales they shared. The Christmas story that I enjoyed most and heard several times over the years was when my father, Duwain A. Larsen, was serving in World War II. He was stationed aboard the USS San Francisco, flagship of the Cruiser Division 7 in the South Pacific. This ship was in 17 major battles in the South Pacific, including Pearl Harbor, Guadalcanal, Okinawa, Iwo Jima and in the defense of the Philippines. Dad was involved in the last 15 of those battles as he had enlisted after Pearl Harbor and missed Midway.
Christmas 1942 was spent at home while the ship was being repaired in San Francisco after being mauled in a battle in Guadalcanal with a Japanese battleship. The battleship lost, even though the USS San Francisco sustained great damage and lost over 150 men. The heavy cruiser limped to Hawaii and then on to San Francisco for repairs. It was to be the last Christmas spent at home until the end of the war.
December 1943 aboard ship had been rather melancholy. Thoughts were turned to home and the warmth of the holidays, friendships and the love of families. Though they felt warm being in the South Pacific, it was without letters or packages or news from home as the mail ship had not found them for quite some time. When the mail ship finally came along side with its valuable cargo, it was well after Christmas Day. The men were delighted to have mail call that day. Smiles quickly replaced battle-weary faces as the names were called out.
As a child, my father had always received a box of cherry chocolates from his grandmother, Albertina Peterson, for Christmas, and he was not disappointed by her that year. Upon receiving his mail call, he was given a small, stained box from home. When he retired to his quarters to open it, he found only the cherries remaining inside the box. In the tropical heat and due to the length of time in transit, the chocolate and filling had melted into the box, leaving only the sweet red cherries. Notwithstanding this disappointment, the cherries and the box were quickly consumed by a war-weary and homesick sailor. Though it seemed a small thing, I will always be impressed by my dad's refusal to let the joy of the gift be ruined by the circumstances of the war. Dad passed away at the age of 90 in January 2012, but the spirit of his story will remain with me and my family.
Thus, I enjoy receiving a box of cherry chocolates each Christmas, and as I eat each delicious bite, I reflect on that valiant and courageous service given by those men of the U.S. Navy at a time of great sacrifice for our country. As we all prepare to enjoy this Christmas season, may we keep in mind those who are serving our country and away from their homes this year.