As a child we had suppers later in the evening than most folks. During these late meals, and especially in the holiday season, my parents would share experiences from their youth from which I could relate with the joy and sorrows they experienced. I listened in rapt attention to the tales they shared. The Christmas story that I enjoyed most and heard several times over the years was when my father, Duwain A. Larsen, was serving in World War II. He was stationed aboard the USS San Francisco, flagship of the Cruiser Division 7 in the South Pacific. This ship was in 17 major battles in the South Pacific, including Pearl Harbor, Guadalcanal, Okinawa, Iwo Jima and in the defense of the Philippines. Dad was involved in the last 15 of those battles as he had enlisted after Pearl Harbor and missed Midway.

Christmas 1942 was spent at home while the ship was being repaired in San Francisco after being mauled in a battle in Guadalcanal with a Japanese battleship. The battleship lost, even though the USS San Francisco sustained great damage and lost over 150 men. The heavy cruiser limped to Hawaii and then on to San Francisco for repairs. It was to be the last Christmas spent at home until the end of the war.