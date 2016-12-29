1954 to 1962 — Coached for eight years at Granite High School in Salt Lake City. His teams never had a winning record

1962 — Hired by BYU coach Hal Mitchell as an assistant coach in charge of the defensive line

1972 — Named head coach of BYU. In his first year the Cougars go 7-4 and halfback Pete Van Valkenburg wins NCAA rushing title

1973 — Cougars start to pass the ball more often, but go just 5-6 on the year. It was Edwards' only losing season. QB Gary Sheide is runner-up in the NCAA in passing.

1974 — BYU wins the WAC championship and gains its first-ever postseason berth, the Fiesta Bowl

1976 — Cougars tie for the WAC title and play in the Tangerine Bowl under the direction of Gifford Nielsen

1977 — BYU leads the nation in passing and second in scoring with Marc Wilson as the quraterback

1978 — Marc Wilson and Jim McMahon share QB duties as the Cougars go to the first-ever Holiday Bowl, starting a string of 17 consecutive bowl appearances. Edwards also receives a doctorate degree in education from BYU

1980 — Cougs lead the nation in total offense, passing and scoring for the second consecutive season and they go to the Holiday Bowl for the third in a row. This time the Cougars and McMahon pull out a miracle by beating SMU, 46-45, after trailing by 21 points with four minutes to play

1981 — After leading the Cougars to an 11-2 record and a Holiday Bowl win over Washington State, Edwards coaches the West to a victory in the Hula Bowl

1982 — Cougar Stadium is expanded to 65,000 seats. Games continue to sell out

1983 — BYU, under Steve Young, finishes the year at No. 7 in the polls, the best ever up to that point

1984 — Cougars are the only team in the nation to go unbeaten, at 13-0, winning the national championship in Robbie Bosco's junior season

1986 — Edwards passes Arizona State's Frank Kush as the winningest coach in WAC history

1989 — BYU wins the WAC for the first time in three seasons. Sophomore Ty Detmer leads the Cougars to the Holiday Bowl were they lose a heart-breaker to Penn State

1991 — Cougars win their final nine straight games before tying Iowa in the Holiday Bowl in Detmer's final game

1994 — BYU beats both Notre Dame and Oklahoma. The Cougars' Copper Bowl victory is Edwards' first since 1988

1996 — The Cougars complete the longest season in Division I history with a glossy 14-1 record after beating Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl, BYU's first-ever New Year's Day game

1999 — BYU ties Utah and Colorado State for the first-ever Mountain West Conference title

2000 — Edwards, with an all-time record of 251-95-3 (171-40-2 conference), announces his retirement after 28 seasons

Dec. 29, 2016 — Died at the age of 86.