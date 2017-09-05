The Utah Utes have moved up two spots in the latest USA Today coaches poll and are the top vote-getter among non-ranked teams in the AP poll.

Following their 37-16 win over North Dakota in the season-opener last Thursday at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utes rose from No. 25 to No. 23 in the coaches poll. They received 96 votes in the AP poll. The 25th-ranked team, Tennessee, received 104.

USC, Washington, Stanford and Washington State are Pac-12 teams ranked above Utah in both polls.

LSU, which beat BYU 27-0 last Saturday, is No. 12 in both polls. The Tigers were there in last week's coaches poll, and jumped up one spot from No. 13 in the AP poll.

Alabama remained atop both polls, while Ohio State stayed No. 2. Clemson and Penn State are Nos. 3 and 4 in both polls, while the Trojans are No. 5 in the coaches poll and No. 6 in the AP poll. They alternate with Oklahoma in the two polls.

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (60) 1-0 1524 1 2. Ohio St. (1) 1-0 1445 2 3. Clemson 1-0 1317 5 4. Penn St. 1-0 1303 6 5. Oklahoma 1-0 1253 7 6. Southern Cal 1-0 1224 4 7. Washington 1-0 1083 8 8. Michigan 1-0 1051 11 9. Wisconsin 1-0 979 9 10. Florida St. 0-1 976 3 11. Oklahoma St. 1-0 950 10 12. LSU 1-0 898 13 13. Auburn 1-0 873 12 14. Stanford 1-0 772 14 15. Georgia 1-0 685 15 16. Miami 1-0 537 18 17. Louisville 1-0 529 16 18. Virginia Tech 1-0 490 21 19. Kansas St. 1-0 398 20 20. Washington St. 1-0 216 24 21. South Florida 2-0 207 19 22. Florida 0-1 164 17 23. TCU 1-0 154 - 24. Notre Dame 1-0 141 - 25. Tennessee 1-0 124 25

Others receiving votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise St. 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego St. 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Navy 1, Vanderbilt 1, Pittsburgh 1, Mississippi St. 1, Nebraska 1, Michigan St. 1.