From Lone Peak High to the Utah Jazz. That's the journey ESPN's Chad Ford projects Frank Jackson to take in his latest NBA mock draft.

In his frequently-updated mock draft, Ford has the Jazz selecting Duke guard Jackson with its 24th overall pick, writing, "Several teams in the 20s are potential culprits but they like [Jackson] and his combination of athleticism and shooting are a fit."

Ford mentioned that a number of NBA executives believe Jackson received a draft promise from a team after performing well at the league-wide combine, but he doesn't think the Jazz were the ones to make that commitment.

Jackson discovered a stress reaction in his right foot in his freshman season at Duke and underwent surgery, which sidelined him for team pre-draft workouts. He's expected to recover by July and will be ready by the start of training camp.

Jackson averaged 10.9 points in his lone season in college. Jackson shot 39.5 percent from three and 47.3 percent from the field. At 6-foot-3, Jackson projects to be a combo guard at the next level.

Utah owns the 24th, 30th, 42nd and 55th picks.

George Hill to reunite with Spurs? 11 a.m. For the Utah Jazz, who've needed a starting point guard since Deron Williams was traded in 2011, George Hill was a godsend last season. But as Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey pointed out, there's a strong chance Hill will decide to leave Salt Lake City after just a single season. According to Jabari Young of My San Antonio, Hill, who's an unrestricted free agent come July 1, has interest in returning to the Spurs. "Hill has long desired to reunite with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich since 2013, when he re-signed with the Pacers, who traded him to the Utah Jazz last summer," Young wrote. "Hill still maintains a residence in San Antonio, and frequently works out at the team's practice site when in town." Young noted that the Spurs have yet to contact Hill about a possible return, but will do so once free agency begins. Hill was picked 26th overall by the Spurs in 2008 and played three seasons in San Antonio before being traded to the Pacers in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

