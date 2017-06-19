Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News takes a look back into our archives.

The WNBAs slogan for its inaugural campaign was We Got Next, but all that was left to say after the Utah Starzzs debut a 70-60 loss to the Sacramento Monarchs was We Got Nixed.

Two nights later the Starzz became the first league team to break 100 points in a 102-89 win over Lisa Leslie and the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Starzz trailed by 17, just as they did in their opener, but scored 32 points in the final 7:41 of the first half to lead 50-49 at the break.

