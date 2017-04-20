One of the spoils of being champion: The New England Patriots will kick off the NFL season on Sept. 7 by hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England earned that honor with its record comeback to beat Atlanta in the Super Bowl. Its opening opponent in a Thursday night game won the AFC West last season.

The Falcons visit Chicago in their first game.

The rest of the opening weekend will feature what seems like a yearly occurrence, with Dallas hosting the New York Giants on Sunday night. They finished 1-2 in the NFC East in 2016.

On Monday night, New Orleans is at Minnesota, followed by the Chargers, in their first game representing Los Angeles since 1960, at Denver.

Five games will be held abroad, beginning with Baltimore vs. Jacksonville in London on Sept. 24. The next week, Miami hosts New Orleans. In Week 7, the Rams host the Cardinals, followed the next week by Minnesota vs. Cleveland.

New England is the visitor against Oakland at Mexico City on Nov. 19.

Thanksgiving's traditional games will have Minnesota at Detroit and the Chargers at Dallas. In prime time, the Redskins will be home for the Giants.

Christmas weekend will be busy. Two Saturday matches have Indianapolis at Baltimore in late afternoon, Minnesota at Green Bay at night on Dec. 23. Most of the rest of the schedule will be played on Dec. 24, with no night game. On Christmas Day, Pittsburgh will go to Houston in a late-afternoon matchup, followed by Oakland at Philadelphia.

The season ends when 2017 does, on Dec. 31.

The Falcons are scheduled to open their new stadium in an NFC championship rematch with Green Bay on Sunday night in Week 2. Atlanta has five prime-time games, the same number as New England. The Super Bowl rematch comes Sunday night, Oct. 22.

StubHub Center, the new and temporary home of the Chargers, will have its first regular-season contest in Week 2 when Miami visits.

Every team except Cleveland and Jacksonville will get prime-time exposure. Neither of those clubs has a Thursday game, either. It's the first time since the league went to a full season of Thursday night football that any clubs have been omitted.

Once again, Sunday nights will have flexible scheduling, from Weeks 10 through 15 and for the final weekend. Also, two of the five Sunday night matchups in Weeks 5 through 9 can be flexed.

Byes will occur Weeks 5 through 11.

While three-game road or home strings once were taboo in the league, they are common now. Half of the teams have one or the other, with five clubs having both: Atlanta, Philadelphia, Oakland, San Francisco and Cincinnati. The Bengals play at Jacksonville, Tennessee and Denver, then immediately are home to Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Chicago.

Houston has three straight home games, then a bye in October. Denver has one road game in the first six weeks — the Broncos also have a bye — before visiting the Chargers, Chiefs and Eagles.

2017 NFL Team Schedules

All Times Eastern (x-subject to change) AMERICAN CONFERENCE Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 10 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Jacksonville (London), 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 1 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 15 Chicago, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 Miami, 8:25 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 BYE

Nov. 19 at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 x-at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dec. 23 Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills

Sept. 10 New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 Denver, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 Oakland, 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 at New York Jets, 8:25 p.m.

Nov. 12 New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 New England, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at New England, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 10 Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 Houston, 8:25 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 26 Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns

Sept. 10 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Houston, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 Minnesota (London), 9:30 a.m.

Nov. 5 BYE

Nov. 12 at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 10 Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Denver Broncos

Sept. 11 Los Angeles Chargers, 10:20 p.m.

Sept. 17 Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 x-New York Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 30 at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 x-New England, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 New York Jets, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 14 at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Houston Texans

Sept. 10 Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Cincinnati, 8:25 p.m.

Sept. 24 at New England, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 x-Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 5 Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 19 Arizona, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Baltimore, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Dec. 25 Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts

Sept. 10 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 17 Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Houston, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 BYE

Nov. 26 Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dec. 14 Denver, 8:25 p.m.

Dec. 23 at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 Houston, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Sept. 10 at Houston, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 Baltimore (London), 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 1 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 BYE

Nov. 5 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 3 Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 Seattle, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 Houston, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 7 at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 x-at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Oakland, 8:25 p.m.

Oct. 30 Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 12 BYE

Nov. 19 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 Oakland, 1 p.m.

Dec. 16 Los Angeles Chargers, 8:25 p.m.

Dec. 24 Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Los Angles Chargers

Sept. 11 at Denver, 10:20 p.m.

Sept. 17 Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 24 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 1 Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 8 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 22 Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 29 at New England, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 BYE

Nov. 12 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 Buffalo, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 10 Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 16 at Kansas City, 8:25 p.m.

Dec. 24 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Miami Dolphins

Sept. 10 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 24 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 New Orleans (London), 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 8 Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Baltimore, 8:25 p.m.

Nov. 5 x-Oakland, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Carolina, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 BYE

Nov. 26 at New England, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 Denver, 1 p.m.

Dec. 11 New England, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New England Patriots

Sept. 7 Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 Houston, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 Carolina, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Tampa Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Oct. 15 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 x-Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 BYE

Nov. 12 x-at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Oakland (Mexico City), 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 26 Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dec. 11 at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 24 Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 New York Jets, 1 p.m.

New York Jets

Sept. 10 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 24 Miami, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 New England, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Miami, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 Buffalo, 8:25 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 BYE

Nov. 26 Carolina, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 17 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at New England, 1 p.m.

Oakland Raiders

Sept. 10 at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 New York Jets, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 8 Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 15 Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 19 Kansas City, 8:25 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 x-at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 BYE

Nov. 19 New England (Mexico City), 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 26 Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 3 New York Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 x-Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 10 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 22 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 x-at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 BYE

Nov. 12 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 Tennessee, 8:25 p.m.

Nov. 26 x-Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 x-Baltimore, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 New England, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 25 at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Titans

Sept. 10 Oakland, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Houston, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Miami, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 BYE

Nov. 5 Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh, 8:25 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 Houston, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 17 at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 24 Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE Arizona Cardinals

Sept. 10 at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Sept. 25 Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Los Angeles Rams (London), 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 BYE

Nov. 5 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 9 Seattle, 8:25 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Houston, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 3 Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 10 Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 New York Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons

Sept. 10 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 Miami, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 x-at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Dec. 7 New Orleans, 8:25 p.m.

Dec. 18 at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 Carolina, 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers

Sept. 10 at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 17 Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oct. 12 Philadelphia, 8:25 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 BYE

Nov. 26 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago Bears

Sept. 10 Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Green Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Oct. 9 Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 Carolina, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 BYE

Nov. 12 Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 Detroit, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dec. 16 at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys

Sept. 10 New York Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 5 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 19 x-Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 Los Angeles Chargers, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 Washington, 8:25 p.m.

Dec. 10 at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 17 x-at Oakland, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions

Sept. 10 Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at New York Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 Carolina, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 x-Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 Minnesota, 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dec. 16 Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Green Bay Packers

Sept. 10 Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 28 Chicago, 8:25 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 BYE

Nov. 6 Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 x-at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Dec. 23 Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 10 Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 17 Miami Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 21 at San Francisco, 8:25 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 22 Arizona (London), 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 BYE

Nov. 5 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 New Orleans, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 10 Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings

Sept. 11 New Orleans, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Cleveland (London), 9:30 a.m.

Nov. 5 BYE

Nov. 12 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dec. 23 at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 Chicago, 1 p.m.

New Orleans Saints

Sept. 11 at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 17 New England, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Miami (London), 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 Washington, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 3 Carolina, 1 p.m.

Dec. 7 at Atlanta, 8:25 p.m.

Dec. 17 New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New York Giants

Sept. 10 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 8 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 x- at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 29 BYE

Nov. 5 Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 19 Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 10 Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 17 Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 31 Washington, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 10 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 8 Arizona, 1 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Carolina, 8:25 p.m.

Oct. 23 Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 Denver, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 BYE

Nov. 19 x-at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 x-at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 17 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Dec. 25 Oakland, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 Dallas, 1 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers

Sept. 10 Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 21 Los Angeles Rams, 8:25 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 Dallas, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 12 New York Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 19 BYE

Nov. 26 Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Houston, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 24 Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 10 at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 17 San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 1 Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 29 Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 5 Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 9 at Arizona, 8:25 p.m.

Nov. 20 Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 3 x-Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 31 Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sept. 10 at Miami, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 New York Giants, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 5 New England, 8:25 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 BYE

Nov. 26 at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington Redskins

Sept. 10 Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 24 Oakland, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 12 Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 New York Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 at Dallas, 8:25 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 17 Arizona, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 Denver, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.