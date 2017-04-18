NEW YORK — Kevin Spacey has been picked to host this year's Tony Awards, putting the award-winning star of "House of Cards" in the unenviable position of steering a telecast surely facing a post-"Hamilton" hangover.

The telecast on June 11 will originate from the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall, and producers are sure to be keeping their fingers crossed that they avoid any technical or human snafus that have marred previous awards shows this year, including the wrong winner announced at the Oscars and sound issues at the Grammys.