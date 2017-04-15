Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, of France, goes down after injuring his knee as forward Gordon Hayward looks back during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Utah center Rudy Gobert sprained his left knee in the series opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on the first play of the game.

Gobert banged knees with Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute on Saturday night. Gobert was setting a screen when Mbah a Moute ran around him in pursuit of Gordon Hayward. After the players made contact, Gobert fell to the court clutching his left leg.

Even the L.A. crowd went silent and groaned when Gobert was injured on the first play of this series. It's a sad microcosm of this season. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) April 16, 2017

The fourth-year player from France had to be helped off the court, leaning heavily on teammates George Hill and Boris Diaw as he made his way to the locker room.

Rudy Gobert has been taken off site to do an MRI for precautionary purposes. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) April 16, 2017

X-rays on Gobert's sprained left knee were negative. https://t.co/dggyrCVz6z — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) April 16, 2017

The matchup between Gobert and Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was expected to be a key to the best-of-7 series.

Gobert averaged 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds in the regular season.