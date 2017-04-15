LOS ANGELES — It's playoff time.

The Utah Jazz and LA Clippers square off Saturday night at Staples Center in what will be the Jazz's first postseason game since 2012. The Clippers will be looking to protect their home floor and get off to a strong start in what they hope will be a significant playoff run.

The home team is led by point guard Chris Paul, shooting guard J.J. Redick, power forward Blake Griffin and center DeAndre Jordan. Utah will counter with a key core of point guard George Hill, small forward Gordon Hayward and center Rudy Gobert.

Tip time is set for 8:30 p.m. MT. Follow along as the night unfolds.

