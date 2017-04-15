The Utah Jazz earned their first playoff berth since 2012 this season despite dealing with a bevy of injuries.

Just 11 seconds into their opening round game against the Los Angeles Clippers, disaster struck when star center Rudy Gobert, who missed just one game during the year, went down with a sprained left knee.

He will not return.

The Jazz stayed tough throughout the opening frame without the big Frenchman and trailed by just two at its end, 24-22.

Weve got to scramble and adjust, head coach Quin Snyder said in an interview with ESPNs J.A. Adande in between the first and second quarter.

Utah actually took an 11-9 lead with 6:04 left in the quarter on a layup from backup center Jeff Withey. The Clippers charged ahead, opening up a five-point lead, but the Jazz remained tight on defense throughout the rest of the quarter.

Blake Griffin led all scorers with 11 points. Joe Ingles and Boris Diaw had five points apiece to pace Utah. Gordon Hayward had two.

LOS ANGELES — It's playoff time.

The Utah Jazz and LA Clippers square off Saturday night at Staples Center in what will be the Jazz's first postseason game since 2012. The Clippers will be looking to protect their home floor and get off to a strong start in what they hope will be a significant playoff run.

The home team is led by point guard Chris Paul, shooting guard J.J. Redick, power forward Blake Griffin and center DeAndre Jordan. Utah will counter with a key core of point guard George Hill, small forward Gordon Hayward and center Rudy Gobert.

However, during the Utah Jazz's first possession of the game, Gobert suffered a left knee sprain and will not return.

Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a left knee sprain. He will not return. He was injured on the first play of the game. #TakeNote — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) April 16, 2017

Here's the play where Rudy Gobert injured his knee, banged with RMAM pic.twitter.com/2e8ebIl7w1 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 16, 2017

NOOOOO... 10 seconds into the game Rudy Gobert has to be helped off the court after some kind of injury to his knee. #UTAatLAC pic.twitter.com/UTQalDKynH — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) April 16, 2017

Follow along as the night unfolds.

A Twitter List by desnewssports