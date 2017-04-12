Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) charges around San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during a game a Vivant Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz did their part. Barely.

Needing a victory over the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night in the regular-season finale to keep hope alive of getting homecourt advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Jazz built a lead and then its bench hung on down the stretch to get the win, 101-97.

Numbers

• The Jazz made two more 3-pointers and two more free throws on the night.

• Utah finished with 24 assists compared to 16 for San Antonio.

• The Jazz had 44 points in the paint. The Spurs had 34.

Records: Utah (51-31); San Antonio (61-21)

Leaders

Utah:

Gordon Hayward had a team-high 14 points. Three others had 13.

San Antonio:

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 18 points.

Up next

Utah: Will face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Game 1 is Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 p.m. Location TBD

San Antonio: vs. Memphis, Saturday, April 15, 6 p.m.

Pregame notes

SALT LAKE CITY The Utah Jazz aren't getting any favors as they try to leapfrog the Los Angeles Clippers for the fourth spot in terms of matchups tonight.

For one thing, the Spurs, who've lost three straight, plan to play all of their key players Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Manu Ginobili against the Jazz.

"They've got to play minutes. Nobody's going to play until Saturday or Sunday," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "I think Quin's doing the same thing. We're going to go ahead and play. Probably fourth quarter or some time stand down, but everybody should get 25, 30, 35 minutes just to have a good workout before the weekend."

Jazz coach Quin Snyder is happy to have almost a full complement of players available for him tonight. This will only be the 14th time all season that George Hill, Rodney Hood, Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert play in the same game. Utah is 11-2 when they do play together.

"I think it's more important of us at this point given that we are more healthy to play and play together and hopefully play well," Snyder said.

The Jazz have something to play for tonight. If they win and the Clippers lose, Utah will finish as the fourth seed and have home-court advantage.

L.A. hosts Sacramento, but the Jazz probably shouldn't hold their breath on getting help there. The Kings announced that the following players won't see action in their game at Staples Center: Darren Collison (migraine headache); Kosta Koufos, Ty Lawson and Garrett Temple (planned rest) and Anthony Tolliver (personal).

A Twitter List by desnewssports