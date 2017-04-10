PRE-GAME NOTES

OAKLAND, Calif. The Utah Jazz aren't exactly a model of health by any stretch, but they will get one player back for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Point guard George Hill, who hasn't played in two weeks because of a strained right groin, will suit up and play against Steph Curry & Co.

The Jazz, however, will be without Gordon Hayward (quadriceps contusion), Derrick Favors (knee soreness), Rodney Hood (knee soreness) and Raul Neto (sprained ankle) for their second-to-last game of the regular season.

Hill will be limited, probably not getting any more than 20 minutes.

"I don't think it makes sense for him to play a lot of minutes. He hasn't played. It's the first time hes played in a couple of weeks," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "We want to be smart about that. The main thing for us is to be healthy in a week from now."

The Jazz, tied with the Clippers at 49-31, still have an outside chance of ending up with the fourth seed and home-court advantage for the first round. However, if Los Angeles beats Houston at home and Utah falls at Golden State, the Jazz will be locked up in the No. 5 seed. The Clippers own the tiebreaker thanks to their 3-1 series victory.

Curry will play for the Warriors after missing time with a knee injury, but Klay Thompson will be held out for rest.

The Jazz have lost both games to the Warriors this year, including a 104-74 blowout on Dec. 20.

"We need to compete," Snyder said. "We need to get back, do the same thing against the Spurs (Wednesday at home) and then see where we're at, see who's able to get out there and play."

